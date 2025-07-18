Transce3nd LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transce3nd LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

