Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 652,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,686. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

