The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

