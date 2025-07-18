Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 2,228 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.09. 20,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,290. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.