Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,357,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

