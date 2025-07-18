SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

