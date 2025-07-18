iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. 2,399,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.