C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $13.88 Million in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 445,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Royalty Pharma and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 219,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

