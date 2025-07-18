Transce3nd LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transce3nd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
