13,408 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,928. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

