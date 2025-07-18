Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,200. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.