Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

