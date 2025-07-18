Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. 70,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,433. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

