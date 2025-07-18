The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Campbell’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Campbell’s worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 492,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.