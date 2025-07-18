Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $284.39 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.62 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.44.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

