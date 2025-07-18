Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

