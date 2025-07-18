Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,566,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,643 shares of company stock worth $8,104,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.1%

PSTG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 199,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,596. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.03, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

