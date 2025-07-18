SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

GLD traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $309.09. The company had a trading volume of 493,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.38 and a 200-day moving average of $285.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

