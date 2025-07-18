Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $481.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

