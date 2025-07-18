Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $111.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
