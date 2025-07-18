The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $326,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DIS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,950. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.