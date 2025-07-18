Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 162.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

Tesla Trading Up 1.5%

TSLA opened at $324.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.