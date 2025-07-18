Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,881,000 after buying an additional 1,561,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,447,000 after buying an additional 431,205 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,470. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

