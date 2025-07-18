Lipe & Dalton Buys 550 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 17,478,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,033,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

