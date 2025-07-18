Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,513 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. 96,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,335. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

