Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,336,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.