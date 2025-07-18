iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 9.1% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 106,797 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 739,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

