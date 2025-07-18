Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,163. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

