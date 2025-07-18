Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 641,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 66,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

