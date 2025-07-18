Ring Mountain Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

