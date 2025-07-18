Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Head to Head Review

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) and Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valero Energy and Amerilithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 4 11 2 2.88 Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valero Energy presently has a consensus target price of $152.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Valero Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Amerilithium.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Valero Energy has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Amerilithium has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valero Energy and Amerilithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 0.72% 6.30% 2.85% Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valero Energy and Amerilithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $129.88 billion 0.36 $2.77 billion $2.83 52.46 Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valero Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Amerilithium on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and asphalt; feedstocks; aromatics; sulfur and residual fuel oil; intermediate oils; and sulfur, sweet, and sour crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company owns and operates renewable diesel and ethanol plants, as well as produces renewable diesel and naphtha under the Diamond Green Diesel brand name. In addition, it offers ethanol and various co-products, including dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible distillers corn oil to animal feed customers. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

