Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 7,679 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

