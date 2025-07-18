Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439,230. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

