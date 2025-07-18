Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,162. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

