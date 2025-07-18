Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $546.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

