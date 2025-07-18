Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $562.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average of $506.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $563.36.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.