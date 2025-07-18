Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

NYSE SNOW opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average is $178.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. This represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $898,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 9.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Snowflake by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $9,090,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $18,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

