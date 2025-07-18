Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $121.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.