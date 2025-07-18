Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

