Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $350.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

