Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,263.94.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,212.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,058.57. The company has a market capitalization of $515.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

