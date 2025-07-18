Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 99,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

