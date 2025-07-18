Kinross Gold FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.