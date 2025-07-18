IAMGOLD FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG remained flat at C$9.66 on Friday. 315,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,267. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

