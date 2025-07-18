Ring Mountain Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

