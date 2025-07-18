Hollencrest Capital Management Has $6.10 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

