Ring Mountain Capital LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHV stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

