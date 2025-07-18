Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,381 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 190.2% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 61.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

