Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,696,000 after purchasing an additional 620,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown University now owns 4,348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 660,136 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.0%

OBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 199,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

