HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $310,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0%

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 619,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

